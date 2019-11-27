Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Nov. 18-23. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• The Krystal Company DCA 001, 1817 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 83
• Popeyes Louisana Kitchen/Premier, 1827 Beltline Road, Decatur: 86
• Taco Bell 29158, 2136 Sixth Ave., S.E., Decatur: 90
• Libby's Catfish, 1401 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 90
• Cowboys, 2614 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 90
• VFW Post 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E., Decatur: 91
• Chevron Quick Stop — Mitul USA Inc., 2018 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91
• Moe's Southwest Grill No. 2684, 1241 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 92
• Quail Creek Conference Center, 233 Quail Creek Drive, Hartselle: 92
• Dairy Queen, 1906 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 93
• Pizza Hut 2931 — Mall, 1805 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 93
• Wally World 4, 907 Woodall Road, Decatur: 93
• Quail Creek Pro Shop, 233 Quail Creek Drive, Hartselle: 93
• AMF River City Lanes No. 35, 3117 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 94
• Canton House of Decatur LLC, 609 14th St. S.E., Decatur: 94
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 945 Wimberly Drive S.W., Decatur: 94
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chili — Beltline, 1654 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 94
• Pleasant Haven Daycare, 1612 Moulton St. N.W., Decatur: 95
• Little Caesars Pizza, 2215 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 96
• Dollar General No. 16427 — Neel, 6996 Danville Road, Hartselle: 97
• El Portal Mexican Restaurant/Rosa, 1901 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 97
• Eaton Wise Nutrition Inc., 907 U.S. Highway 31, Hartselle: 98
