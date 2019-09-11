Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Aug. 26-31. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• O'Charley's (Store #509), 2148 Beltline Road, Decatur: 86
• The Railyard, 209 Second Ave. S.E. Suite A, Decatur: 88
• 14th Street Food Mart / Everlite Business Inc., 17 14th St. S.W., Decatur: 88
• McDonald's, 2225 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 89
• Decatur Morgan Hospital West, 2205 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 90
• Geno's Pub, 1015 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 90
• Big A / Jay Maa Kali Inc., 5520 U.S. Highway 31 S., Hartselle: 90
• Residence Inn Decatur LF, 1213 Courtyard Circle, Decatur: 90
• Nash Bar-B-Q, 104 12th Ave. N.W. Suite A, Decatur: 93
• NPC International Inc. dba Pizza Hut No. 4416, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway S.E., Decatur: 93
• NPC International Inc. dba Pizza Hut No. 2936, 200 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 93
• KDC Gallery, 717 Alabama Highway 67 Suite 32, Priceville: 94
• Sonic Drive In - SDI Decatur, AL LLC, 2209 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 95
• Loving Hands Learning Center, 204 Commerce Circle S.W., Decatur: 96
• Sterrs Day Care Center, 1410 Sixth St. N.W., Decatur: 96
• West Morgan High School, 261 S. Greenway Drive, Trinity: 96
• Appletree Academy II, 9 Meadow Lane, Decatur: 96
• Residence Inn, 1213 Courtyard Circle, Decatur: 96
• West Decatur Elementary, 708 Memorial Drive S.W., Decatur: 97
• Austin Jr. High School, 1625 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 97
• Sweetie Pi's, 3824 Eva Road, Eva: 97
• Papa Murphy's Take n Bake Pizza, 1406 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 98
• Oak Park Elementary School, 1218 16th Ave. S.E., Decatur: 98
• Firehouse Subs, 2812 Spring Ave. S.W. Suite G, Decatur: 99
• West Morgan Elementary School, 571 Old Highway 24, Trinity: 99
