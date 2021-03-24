Morgan County restaurant ratings, from March 15-19. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 2 detained in stolen vehicle
- 9 dogs removed in Southwest Decatur; tethering ordinance to be discussed
- Former Decatur teacher pleads guilty to sex with student
- Workers difficult to find for all range of positions
- Lawrence commissioner Hargrove killed in 2-vehicle accident
- Social Security and Medicare may experience their own COVID-19 side effects, experts say
- Lawrence commissioner killed in 2-vehicle accident
- David Britnell Cauthen
- Decatur Morgan Hospital taking vaccines to the people
- Hillsboro woman charged with possessing drugs
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post (7)
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation (5)
- Editorial: Council should enforce residency requirement (4)
- Pepper: 'Extremely sorry' for racially insensitive post in 2018 (3)
- Construction of overpass set to start Monday (3)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital taking vaccines to the people (2)
- Lottery bill falls short — again (2)
- Tianeptine ban just restarts the clock (2)
- Editorial: Open government is good government (2)
- Decatur police: Every neighborhood has drugs (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.