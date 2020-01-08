Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Dec. 30-Jan. 3. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Skate Castle Inc., 401 14th St. S.E., Decatur: 82
• McDonalds, 2225 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 85
• Raceway No. 6891, 2331 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 86
• County Line Store / CLS Group Inc., 3536 Gordon Terry Parkway, Decatur: 89
• Golden Corral of Decatur, 921 Wimberly Drive S.W. Decatur: 89
• Courtyard by Marriott FS, 1209 Courtyard Circle, Decatur: 90
• M & M Auction & More, 130 Grissom Way, Falkville: 91
• Zaxby's, 2830 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 91
• U Wash & Fold LLC, 1707 Central Parkway Suite F, Decatur: 91
• Pizza Hut No. 2936 / NPC International, 200 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 91
• Such-N-Such, 2614 Sixth Ave. Decatur: 91
• JJ's Convenience Store Inc., 1951 County Road 55, Falkville: 92
• Pizza Hut No. 4416 / NPC International, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 92
• Payless Pharmacy Express 2, 1517 W. Moulton St., Decatur: 92
• H C Jackson Restaurant & Grocery, 7164 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 92
• S & S Quick Stop, 2605 Centron Drive, Decatur: 93
• Decatur Morgan Hospital West, 2205 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 94
• Gloria's Good Health, 1820-L Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 94
• Domino's Pizza, 1841 Glenn St. S.W., Decatur: 94
• Chapala Jalisco Mexican Grill, 1820 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 94
• Nature's Table at Cook Museum of Natural Science, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 95
• Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, 1209 Courtyard Circle, Decatur: 95
• Olive Garden Restaurant No. 4409, 1102 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 95
• Geno's Pub, 1015 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 96
• Hometown Market of Morgan County, 1820 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 96
• McDonald's Point Mallard Parkway, 3342 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 96
• Lacey's Spring Pure Food Town, 552 U.S. Highway 231, Lacey's Spring: 96
• Home 2 Suites Decatur Hotel 1 LLC, 807 Island Way N.W., Decatur: 97
• Absolute Nutrition, 901 C Wimberly Drive, Decatur: 98
• Sister's Place, 7051 Highway 36 E., Lacey's Spring: 98
• Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 1648 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 99
• AFC Sushi at Kroger No. 854, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 99
• Kaleidoscoops Ice Cream, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 99
• Hampton Inn Hotel, 2041 Beltline Road, Decatur: 100
