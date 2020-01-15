Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Jan. 6-10. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• 14th Street Food Mart / Everlite, 17 14th St. S.W., Decatur: 85
• Citgo, 2614 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 85
• Whitt's Barbecue 3, 2532 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 85
• Kroger Store 854 — Meat Market, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 86
• La Estrella — Bakery, 1707 Central Parkway, Decatur: 87
• Las Vias Mexican Grill, 711 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle: 88
• La Estrella — Retail, 1707 Central Parkway, Decatur: 88
• Cedar Cove Grocery, 552 E. Thompson Road, Hartselle: 90
• Hardee's No. 5913, 810 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 90
• Arby's Restaurant, 709 U.S. Highway 31 Suite A, Hartselle: 90
• Java Jaay Cafe, 1713 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91
• Kroger Store 854 — Bakery-Deli, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 91
• Las Vias Mexican Grill, 1000 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• The Brick Deli, 112 Moulton St. E., Decatur: 92
• City Cafe — Decatur City Cafe Inc., 101 First Ave. S.E., Decatur: 92
• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 197, 3041 Highway 20, Decatur: 92
• McDonald's, 64 East Pike Road, Falkville: 93
• Cracker Barrel No. 682, 1909 Uncle Herschels Way S.E., Hartselle: 93
• Falkville High School, 43 Clark Drive, Falkville: 93
• Cotaco Jr. High School, 100 Cotaco School Road, Somerville: 93
• Red X Fitness, 1111 Knight St., Decatur: 93
• Tucker's No. 3, 2466 N. Bethel Road, Somerville: 93
• Taco Bell 29149, 602 U.S. Highway 31 S., Hartselle: 94
• Carl's Deli, 3197 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 94
• Danville Baptist Church Wee Care, 5944 Highway 36 W., Danville: 94
• Longhorn Steakhouse No. 5370, 1213 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 94
• Appletree Academy III, 2036-B Modaus Road S.W., Decatur: 94
• Sweet Sensations, 899 U.S. Highway 31, Hartselle: 95
• Walter Jackson Elementary, 1950 Park St. S.E., Decatur: 95
• Chevron Falkville / Namo Sai, Inc., 380 Buster Road, Falkville: 96
• 6 Pockets Billiards, 1819 Bassett Ave. S.E., Decatur: 96
• Country Plate Cafe, 4150 U.S. Highway 231 Griffin Plaza, Lacey's Spring: 96
• Eastwood Elementary, 1802 26th Ave. S.E., Decatur: 96
• Mojo's 76, 3065 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 96
• Burger King 4885, 2057 Beltline Road, Decatur: 97
• Decatur Middle School, 1011 Prospect Drive, Decatur: 97
• LeCroy's Restaurant, 848 Apple Grove Road, Union Grove: 97
• Scruggs BBQ, 1315 Highway 20, Decatur: 97
• Morgan Price Candy Company LLC, 1735 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 98
• High Point Market LLC Retail, 307 Second Ave. S.E., Suite 3, Decatur: 98
• High Point Market LLC Coffee, 307 Second Ave. S.E., Suite 3, Decatur: 98
• Hartselle High School, 1000 Bethel Road N.E., Hartselle: 98
• Kroger Store 854 — Meat Market, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 98
• Oliwia's Hawaiian Shave Ice, 115 Railroad St., Hartselle: 98
• Mellow Mushroom / Baker's Dough 1, 202 E. Moulton St. Suite A, Decatur: 99
• Neel Nutrition Center, 6950 Danville Road, Hartselle: 99
• Austin High School, 3004 Modaus Road S.W., Decatur: 99
• Hartselle High School, 1000 Bethel Road N.E., Hartselle: 99
• Hartselle Junior High School, 904 S. Sparkman St., Hartselle: 99
