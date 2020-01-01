Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Dec. 23-28. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Exxon, 101 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 83
• Shop and Save, 2102 Eighth St. S.W., Decatur: 85
• Quality Inn — CB, 2120 Jameson Place, Decatur: 89
• Izzy's Deli, 5356 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 89
• ZEELN4U Inc., 7178 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 90
• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 195, 5271 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 94
• Super 8 Motel, LF Priceville, 70 Marco Drive, Decatur: 96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.