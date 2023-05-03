Morgan County Restaurant Ratings May 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan County restaurant ratings, April 24-29. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 197, 3041 Highway 20, Decatur: 77• Las Vias Mexican Grill, 2224 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 81• Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q, 2520 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 82• Riverside Mini Mart/Algasami Inc., 1602 Grant St. S.E., Decatur: 84• Hwy 67 RoadHouse — AZPCORP, 2441 Point Mallard Pkwy., Decatur: 86• Quick Serve, 3723 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 87• Tacos El Palomino, 1410 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 87• Las Vias Mexican Grill, 1000 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 8• Camino Real, 2504 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 90• Minnie Lees Catfish & Soul Food Diner, 2618 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 90• Ay Chihuahua, 620 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 90• Citgo, 2614 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 90• Chevron Quick Stop — Mitul USA Inc., 2018 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91• Almliki2 Inc., 3803 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 91• Sleep Inn & Suites, 2226 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91• Home 2 Decatur CB KRE HIP Home, 807 Island Wayn N.W., Decatur: 92• Steak n Shake/Century Solutions, 2720 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 92• Geno's Pub, 1015 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 92• Red Pier of Decatur Inc., 1208 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 93• Wendy's on Beltline, 1422 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 93• Appletree Academy II, 9 Meadow Lane, Decatur: 93• Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, 1203 Courtyard Circle, Decatur: 94• Nava's Bakery 2, 1000 Beltline Drive S.W. V2, Decatur: 94• Penn's Hamburgers, 214 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 95• Zaxby's, 2830 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 95• Brookdale Cedar Springs, 2505 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 96• Decatur Morgan Sr. Council Inc., 221 Memorial Drive S.W., Decatur: 96• Burningtree Golf Club Acquisition Co., 2521 Burningtree Drive, Decatur: 96• Southern Style BBQ, 1505 W. Moulton St., Decatur: 96• Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Pr, 2415 Old Moulton Road S.W., Decatur: 96• Southern Hickory Barbecue, 700 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle: 97• The Freight House Inc., 200 Railroad St. S.W., Hartselle: 97• O'Charley's (Store No. 509), 2148 Beltline Road, Decatur: 98• Brix and Embers Highway 36 Commi, 4535 Highway 36 W., Hartselle: 99• Southern Fried Skinny LLC, 1565 U.S. Highway 31 S., Hartselle: 99• Burningtree Golf Club Acquisition C, 2521 Burningtree Drive, Decatur: 100 Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morgan-food Linguistics Inorganic Chemistry Restaurant Industry Trade Hospitality Facilities × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented Articles¡Hola estudiantes!:Teachers in Morgan schools program learning SpanishDecatur girls finish second behind powerhouse Mountain BrookAthens State graduate Carrie Trousdale became nurse to show compassionLicense plate reader leads to rescue of alleged kidnapping victim in HartselleBaseball notebook: Great coaching career ends at Athens BibleHartselle defeats Minor 2-0 for playoff winJury: Teen guilty of killing familyDecatur Middle heads to national scholars bowl tournamentFalkville’s Myles Hammon left a lasting legacy on and off the football fieldMisty Maner Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedEDITORIAL: Ivey's war on woke hits unlikely target (5)Overpass almost complete but no development yet for Sweetwater property (4)Editorial: Dadeville shooting an indictment of our state (3)Today's editorial cartoon (1)Alabama Democrats make renewed push for gun safety laws in wake of Dadeville shooting (1)Bunge will begin $28.6 million expansion in May to improve unloading and distribution capabilities (1)EDITORIAL: No better time to scrap the tax on groceries (1)CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments (1)Volunteerism, relationships valued by Athens award winners (1)PREP ROUNDUP: Austin softball stays perfect in area play (1)City to hold public meeting on bridge feasibility study in May (1)New Morgan County Jail boss focused on employee retention (1)EDITORIAL: Local government transparency under attack (1)Alabama bill would give parents $6,900 for private schools (1)Ambulance board upholds penalties against Decatur Morgan Hospital (1)Decatur Middle heads to national scholars bowl tournament (1)Vroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 years (1)Austin's Gary Spivey found success playing and calling games (1)Wheelchair-bound Athens senior inspires others (1)Alvin Daily (1)Public meeting on Tennessee River bridge is today (1)Monday's prep roundup: Kerby, Garrison lead Priceville to blowout win (1)City would commit $5 million and land to $30 million riverfront development under agreement (1)Gary Couey starred for the Cotaco Indians (1)Morgan commission to offer incentives for obtaining commercial driver's licenses (1)Officials push for more widespread livestreaming of public meetings (1)Decatur council poised to borrow $35 million for recreation projects (1)Woodmeade Elementary placed on secured status after parent makes threats (1)Decatur woman charged with stabbing boyfriend (1)Alabama police: 89 shots fired into crowded Sweet 16 party (1)Investigator: Hartselle woman used kitchen knives to kill son, stab father (1)With bond approval, council to spend $87 million on recreation, Decatur Youth Services (1) Top Jobs •DIRECTOR OF ALUMNI AFFAIRS •DIRECTOR •CEED Program Support Specialist Online Poll Should companies headquartered in China be prohibited from purchasing property in Alabama? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.