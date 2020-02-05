Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Jan. 27-Feb. 1. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• La Quinta Inn, 918 Beltline Road, Decatur: 83
• Marathon — Falkville Inc, 101 Highway 55 E., Falkville: 83
• Texaco Express Highway 31 / Oreo One, 819 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 87
• Captain D's 3295, 1236 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 88
• Quetzal Buena Vista, 1504 Central Parkway S.W., Decatur: 88
• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 138, 514 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 89
• Whitt's Barbecue 3 A, 918 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 90
• Chevron, 1029 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 90
• Shell / Abdul's Inc., 1814 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 90
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2208 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 90
• La Guerrerense — Retail, 1530 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 90
• Knights of Columbus, 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E., Decatur: 90
• Fast & Friendly Mini Mart, 1309 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur: 91
• Appletree Academy II, 9 Meadow Lane, Decatur: 92
• Taqueria Acapulco, 2109 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 92
• Subway 16296 — Highway 36 & 231, 1595 U.S. Highway 231, Lacey's Spring: 92
• Don Alejo Mexican Restaurant, 800 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 92
• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 234, 1225 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 93
• La Guerrerense, 1530 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 94
• Tio Juan Mexican Grill, 1318 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 95
• Moe's Original BBQ (Second Hand), 202 E. Moulton St. Suite E, Decatur: 95
• Casa Santiago Mexican Grill, 2812 Spring Ave., Decatur: 96
• Mapco No. 5219 — Hwy 20, 3014 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 96
• Decatur Elks Lodge — Lounge, 2625 Centron Drive S.W., Decatur: 97
• Marco's Pizza, 2699 Sandlin Road S.W., Decatur: 97
• Wings to Go of Decatur Inc., 1241 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 97
• Decatur Elks Lodge — DR, 2625 Centron Drive S.W., Decatur: 98
• Take A Break Snack Bar, 302 Lee St. N.E., Decatur: 98
• Cafe D Azure, 2216 Kooken Ave. S.W., Decatur: 98
• Daylight Donuts No. 1, 240 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 98
• Family Lanes & Amusement, 501 Longhorn Pass, Hartselle: 98
• Daylight Donuts, 459 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 99
