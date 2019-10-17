Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Oct. 7-12. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 138, 514 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 85
• Rock N Roll Sushi, 1115 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 86
• M & S Sandwich Shop, 2504 Gordon Terry Parkway, Decatur: 89
• HWY 67 RoadHouse — AZPCORP., 2441 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 90
• Smith Concessions — Lacon Trade Day, Falkville: 91
• Chevron 21 IT One Corporation, 904 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 91
• Crossroads Steak-N-Grill, 5828 Highway 36 W., Danville: 91
• Appletree Academy, 3529 Central Parkway, Decatur: 93
• Oak Ridge Grocery, 2661 Vaughn Bridge Road, Hartselle: 93
• Kentucky Fried Chicken No. 113, 1301 Highway 31 N., Hartselle: 94
• Brain Freeze, Lacon Trade Day, Falkville: 95
• Downtown Dawgs, 1820-C Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 95
• Applebee's Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 2041-A Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 95
• Smokin, 15 Neel School Road, Danville: 95
• Joe's Mobile Deli — Commissary, 2006 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 97
• Walgreens No. 2589, 1718 Beltline Road, Decatur: 97
• Frozen Twist Ice Cream — Commissary, 609 14th St. S.E., Decatur: 98
• Publix No. 1609 — Seafood, 2934 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 99
• Little Rascals Daycare Center, 248 Nelson Hollow Road, Somerville: 99
• Publix No. 1609 — Bakery, 2934 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 100
• Publix No. 1609 — Deli, 2934 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 100
• Publix No. 1609 — Produce, 2934 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 100
• Publix No. 45 — Meat, 1605 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 100
• Publix No. 45 — Retail/Grocery, 1605 Beltline Road, Decatur: 100
