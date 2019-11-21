Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Nov. 11-16. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Walmart No. 662 Bakery, 2800 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 86
• Express Inn — CB, 1601 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 90
• Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q, 2520 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 92
• Windmill Beverages, 3709 U.S. Highway 31, Decatur: 92
• New China/C&L Resturant Inc., 1668 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 93
• Ay Chihuahua, 620 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 94
• Express Inn, 1601 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 94
• Nash BBQ No. 3, 1203 Courtyard Circle #2, Decatur: 94
• Baymont Inn & Suites I Surat Inc., 2212 Danville Road, Decatur: 94
• Baymont Inn & Suites — LF, 2212 Danville Road, Decatur: 94
• Walmart No. 662 — Deli 2800 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 94
• Chili's Grill & Bar No. 1608, 1003 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 96
• Walmart No. 662 — Produce and Fruit, 2800 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 96
• Walmart No. 662 — Retail, 2800 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 96
• Hardee's No. 1438, 3241 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 97
• Somerville Nutrition Center, 16 Senior Lane, Somerville: 97
• Bud's 1/Aneri Inc., 1102 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 98
• Bethel Baptist Day Care, 1301 Bethel Road N.E., Hartselle: 98
• Lacey's Spring Nutrition Center, 10139 Highway 36 E., Lacey's Spring: 98
• Nations Harvest Church Daycare, 495 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 98
