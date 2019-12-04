Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Nov. 25-30. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• La Monarca Supermarket Inc., 2528 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 86
• Point Mallard Golf Course, 2600 A Point Mallard Drive, Decatur: 90
• Marathon — Om Shanti Om LLC, 593 Rockvale Road, Lacey's Spring: 91
• Cracker Barrel No. 475, 407 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• Red Roof Inn, 1800 Dixie Lane S.E., Hartselle: 91
• Alfonso's Pizza Inc., 2400 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 92
• Lil' Kidz Dayschool Inc., 3432 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 93
• Dollar General No. 7550, 4445 Highway 55 E., Eva: 93
• Apple Grove Auction LLC, 6280 Apple Grove Road, Joppa: 94
• Charlie's Vineyard at Frost Farm, 1684 Frost Road, Eva: 94
• Hartselle Nutrition Center, 406 Nanceford Road, Hartselle: 94
• lronman Grocery, 2605 Highway 36 W., Hartselle: 96
