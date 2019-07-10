Morgan County restaurant ratings, from July 1-6. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Tungo LLC dba River Bridge Shell, 915 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 78
• Mapco Mart 7539, 1126 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 80
• El Maderense Super Market Y Taqueria, 125 Austinville Road S.W., Decatur: 86
• Chili's Grill & Bar No. 1608, 1003 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 87
• Applebee's Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 2041-A Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 90
• La Hacienda of Decatur - Bakery, 820 Bradley St. S.W. Suite D, Decatur: 90
• La Hacienda of Decatur - Retail Food, 820 Bradley St. S.W. Suite D, Decatur: 90
• Love's Travel Stop No. 381/Subway, 64 East Pike Road, Falkville: 90
• Decatur Citgo LLC, 2108 Sandlin Road S.W., Decatur: 92
• River City Eagles F. O. E. No. 4185, 602 14th St. S.E., Decatur: 92
• Fast & Friendly Mini Mart, 1309 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur: 93
• Domino's Pizza, 1841 Glenn St. S.W., Decatur: 94
• La Quinta Inn - CB, 918 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 94
• Love's Travel Stop No. 381, 64 East Pike Road, Falkville: 94
• Weaver Texaco, 1806 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 95
• Bethel Baptist Day Care, 1301 Bethel Road N.E., Hartselle: 96
• AFC Sushi at Kroger No. 854, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 97
• Kaleidoscoops Ice Cream, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 97
• Friend's Auction House (Denise's Snack Bar), 4177 U.S. Highway 31, Lacey's Spring: 97
• Payless Pharmacy Express 2, 1517 W. Moulton St. Decatur: 98
• Gloria's Good Health, 1820-L Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 98
• Taco Bell - Priceville, 2928 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.