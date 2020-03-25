Morgan County restaurant ratings, from March 16-21. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• La Michoacana Express, 1711 Central Parkway, Decatur: 90
• Great American Cookie Co., 1801 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• Pizza Hut 2931 — Mall, 1805 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• Popeyes Louisana Kitchen / Premier, 1827 Beltline Road, Decatur: 93
