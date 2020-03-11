Morgan County restaurant ratings, from March 2-7. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Payless Gas & Food Inc. dba Payle, 604 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 84
• Southern Style BBQ, 1505 W. Moulton St., Decatur: 86
• Cowboys, 2614 Old Moulton Road Decatur: 86
• La Monarca Supermarket Inc., 2528 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 86
• Dollar General No. 12413 — Flint, 1218 Mill Road, Decatur: 87
• Walmart No. 662 — Produce & Fruit, 2800 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 90
• Family Dollar Stores of Alabama Inc., 501 W. Main St., Hartselle: 92
• La Monarca Inc., 2528 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 92
• La Hacienda of Decatur — Bakery, 820 Bradley St. S.W., Decatur: 93
• Moe's Southwest Grill No. 2684, 1241 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 93
• Subway 7941, 1407 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 93
• Family Dollar Stores of Alabama Inc., 1838 Sixth Ave. S.E. #B, Decatur: 94
• Joyce & Steve's Country Store, 3803 Union Hill Road, Lacey's Spring: 94
• Walmart No. 2488 — Deli/Bakery, 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 94
• Five Star Food Service lnc — GE, 2328 Point Mallard Drive, Decatur: 95
• Nash Bar-B-Q, 104 12th Ave. N.W., Decatur: 96
• Dollar General No. 11359, 1731 West Moulton St., Decatur: 96
• Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Pr, 2415 Old Moulton Road S.W., Decatur: 96
• Walmart No. 662 Bakery, 2800 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 97
• Walmart No. 662 Deli, 2800 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 97
• Walmart No. 662 Retail, 2800 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 97
• Burningtree Golf Club, Acquisition In, 2521 Burningtree Drive, Decatur: 97
• Dollar Tree No. 5658, 1091 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 97
• Walmart No. 2488 — Grocery & Produce, 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 97
• Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, 1203 Courtyard Circle, Decatur: 98
• Dollar General No. 14448, 1505 Main St. E., Hartselle: 98
• Denise's Snack Bar — Friend's Auctio, 4177 U.S. Highway 231, Lacey's Spring: 99
