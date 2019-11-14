Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Nov. 4-9. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Quick Serve, 3723 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 77
• Danville Food Mart Inc., 5715 Highway 36 W., Danville: 90
• Dollar General No. 18767 — Gum Springs, 18 Gum Springs Cut-Off Road, Hartselle: 91
• Zaragoza's Mexican Restaurant, 1920 Central Parkway, Decatur: 91
• Love & Joy Learning Center, 1913 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 92
• Mapco No. 7539, 1126 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 92
• Wavaho/JAY Binal Inc., 707 Wilson St. N.W., Decatur: 93
• Great American Cookie Co., 1801 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 93
• Moe's Original BBQ/Baker's Que LLC, 3524 Deere Road, Decatur: 93
• Jubilee House of Prayer, 2110 State Ave. S.W., Decatur: 94
• Wendy's of Priceville, 3240 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 95
• Pizza Roma LLC, Six West St., Somerville: 96
• Bud's 19, 3704 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 96
• Taqueria El Paisa, 1701 Central Parkway, Decatur: 96
• Studio Inn Suites/Decatur Alab. LLC, 440 Johnston St. S.E., Decatur: 97
• Southern Style BBQ, 1505 W. Moulton St., Decatur: 97
• IHOP No. 4463, 1428 Beltline Road, Decatur: 97
• Dollar General No. 1957, 1502 B Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 98
• Dollar Tree No. 6453, 2019 Sixth Ave. S.E. Suite 2, Decatur: 98
• Nash Bar-B-Q, 104 12th Ave. N.W., Decatur: 98
• Mel's Sweet Treats, 401 14th St. S.E., Decatur: 99
• Panda Express No. 2985, 1642 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 99
