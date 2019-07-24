Morgan County restaurant ratings, from July 15-20. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Guru Pramukh Swami Inc. dba Somerville Grocery, 3826 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 79
• McDonald's, 3010 Alabama Highway 20 N.W., Decatur: 82
• Austinville Shell Food Mart, 206 Austinville Road, Decatur 7/17/2019: 84
• Zaragoza's Supermarket, LLC- Retail, 1920 Central Parkway, Suite E., Decatur: 84
• Hibachi Express, 1720 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 85
• OH! Bryan's Family Steak House, 727 Main St. W., Hartselle: 88
• C&L Resturant Inc. dba New China, 1668 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 88
• Hartselle Jet Pep, 1802 U.S. Highway 31 S. A, Hartselle: 89
• Shop and Save, 2102 Eighth St. S.W., Decatur: 89
• IHOP No. 4463, 1428 Beltline Road, Decatur: 90
• Taqueria El Paisa, 1701 Central Parkway Suite M, Decatur: 90
• Zaragoza's Mexican Restaurant, 1920 Central Parkway Suite C, Decatur: 90
• Dairy Queen, 1906 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 91
• Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q, 2520 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• Camino Real, 2504 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 92
• Captain D's No. 3781, 695 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 94
• Hartselle Exxon, 101 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 96
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1654 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 96
• Morgan Price Candy Company LLC, 1735 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 99
