Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Dec. 16-21. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Fast & Friendly Miiii Mart, 1309 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur: 80
• Texaco Express, U.S. Highway 31/Oreo One, 819 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 82
• Microtel Inn & Suites, CB/Shiv Beltli, 2226 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 83
• Francesco's Italian Restaurant, 2613 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 84
• Texas Roadhouse, 1006 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 84
• Arby's 1022, 2120 Sixth Ave. S., Decatur: 85
• SaMi's LLC, 1228 Beltline Road, Decatur: 86
• Huddle House — Hartselle Foods Inc., 1802 E. Main St., Hartselle: 87
• Citgo LLC Decatur, 2108 Sandlin Road S.W., Decatur: 88
• River City Eagles F. 0. E. No. 4185, 602 14th St. S.E., Decatur: 88
• Waffle House No. 908, 3305 Pt. Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 90
• The Freight House Inc., 200 Railroad St. S.W., Hartselle: 90
• Milo's Restaurant, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 91
• Sam's Sports Grill, 1208 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• La Quinta Inn — CB, 918 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• Decatur Morgan Sr. Council Inc., 221 Memorial Drive S.W., Decatur: 93
• Lacey's Spring Jr. High School, 48 School Road, Lacey's Spring: 94
• Union Hill Jr. High, 2221 Union Hill Road, Somerville: 94
• Best Western (River City Best Western), 1305 Front Ave. S.W., Decatur: 94
• Chick-Fil-A, Inc. No. 4084, 2502 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 94
• Sugar Mamas, 101 Railroad St. S.W., Hartselle: 94
• Burger King 14433, 2313 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 94
• Holiday Inn Express — CB, 2407 Beltine Road, Decatur: 94
• The Krystal Company DCA 001, 1817 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 95
• Dutch Oven Bakery (Deli), 1205 Evergreen Road, Falkville: 95
• Mapco No. 7540 — Beltline, 2400 Beltline Road, Decatur: 95
• Gregg's Grocery, 1539 Highway 157, Danville: 96
• The Old Cookstove, 91 Reeder Road, Danville: 97
• Publix No. 1609 — Meat Market, 2934 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 98
• Zen-Beri, 1241 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 98
• Best Western River City Hotel, 1305 Front Ave. S.W., Decatur: 98
• lnTown Suites Extended Stay, 2125 Jameson Place S.W., Decatur: 98
• Pilot Travel Center No. 441, 3240 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 99
• Cheeseburger Bobby's Sahjanund Inc., 725 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 99
