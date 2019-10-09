Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Sept. 30-Oct. 5. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• EL Quetzal Buena Vista, 1504 Central Parkway S.W., Decatur: 85
• La Hacienda of Decatur — Bakery, 820 Bradley St. S.W., Decatur: 85
• La Hacienda of Decatur — Retail Food, 820 Bradley St. S.W., Decatur: 85
• Casa Santiago Mexican Grill, 2812 Spring Ave., Suite, Decatur: 87
• Papa John's Pizza, 679 1529 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 87
• El Maderense Super Market Y Taque, 125 Austinville Road S.W., Decatur: 88
• Daylight Donuts No. 1 240, Highway 31 S.W., Suite, Hartselle: 89
• Neel Gas & Deli, 6063 Danville Road, Hartselle: 90
• K-May Donuts, 1815 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91
• McDonald's, 201 Highway 31 S., Hartselle: 91
• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 234, 1225 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• Don Alejo Mexican Restaurant, 800 Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 91
• Cafe on Wheels Neon Lilly, LLC – Co, 113 Grant St. S.E., Decatur: 91
• Sonic Drive In, 402 Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 92
• Hardee's No. 1460, 2618 Highway 31 S., Decatur: 92
• Wings to Go of Decatur Inc., 1241 Pt. Mallard Pkwy. Suite, Decatur: 92
• Big Sam's Inc., 3803 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 94
• Family Lanes & Amusement, 501 Longhorn Pass, Hartselle: 94
• Somerville Grocery I Guru Pramukh, 3826 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 95
• Denise's Snack Bar — Friend's Auctio, 4177 Highway 231, Lacey's Spring: 95
• Graves Grocery, 10034 Highway 36 E., Lacey's Spring: 95
• Top Shelf Beverage Co LLC, 1550 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 96
• Holy Smokes BBQ, 2001 Highway 31 S., Hartselle: 97
• Kids N Us, LLC, 1926 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 97
• New SoGo Chinese Restaurant Inc, 1091 Highway 31 N.W., Ste D, Hartselle: 97
• AJ's American Dream, LLC- Cammi, 1123 Somerville Road, Decatur: 98
• American Legion Post 52, 111 O Sparkman St. N., Hartselle: 98
• Chicken Salad Chick, 1821 Beltline Road Suite C, Decatur: 98
• Decatur Baptist Childcare, 2725 Danville Road, Decatur: 98
• Bojangle's Restaurant, 2324 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 99
