Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Jan. 13-18. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• H & W Convenience Store LLC, 1202 W. Moulton St., Decatur: 84
• Quick Serve, 3723 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 86
• O'Charley's (Store #509), 2148 Beltline Road, Decatur: 88
• Pierce Jet Pep, 1801 Main St. E., Hartselle: 88
• Krystal, 3309 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 90
• Bobby's, 4082 Eva Road, Eva: 90
• Childer's Corner, 190 Lawrence Cove Road, Eva: 91
• Cornerstone Christian School, 3211 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 91
• Marathon, 610 Nanceford Road S.W., Hartselle: 91
• Waffle House No. 2102, 2015 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• Asian Buffet, 241 U.S. Highway 31 S.W. No. 55, Hartselle: 92
• Decatur Country Club, an Ala nonpro, 2401 Country Club Road, Decatur: 92
• Arby's No. 7140, 2714 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 93
• Hartselle Intermediate School, 130 Petain St. S.W., Hartselle: 93
• Crossroads Grocery Convenience Store, 1205 Central Parkway, Decatur: 94
• Las Vias Mexican Grill, 2224 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 94
• Walmart No. 1124 Deli, 1201 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 94
• Whisk'd Cafe, 1051 Grant St. S.E., Decatur: 95
• West Morgan High School, 261 S. Greenway Drive, Trinity: 95
• Union Hill Grocery, 2234 Union Hill Road, Union Grove: 95
• Burningtree Golf Club Acquisition Co., 2521 Burningtree Drive, Decatur: 96
• Decatur Country Club, an Ala nonpro 2401 Country Club Road, Decatur: 96
• Panera Bread No. 1243, 1241 Point Mallard Parkway S.E., Decatur: 97
• Austin Jr. High School, 1625 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 97
• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 241, 149 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 97
• Barkley Bridge Elementary, 2333 Barkley Bridge Road, Hartselle: 97
• Southern Hickory Barbecue, 700 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle: 97
• Danville High School Cafeteria, 9235 Danville Road, Danville: 97
• Walmart No. 1124 — Bakery, 1201 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 97
• Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, 3802 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 97
• Oak Park Elementary School, 1218 16th Ave. S.E., Decatur: 98
• Decatur High School, 910 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur: 98
• KDC Gallery, 717 Alabama Highway 67 Suite 32, Priceville: 98
• Walmart No. 1124 — Meat, 1201 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 98
• Cahoots, 117 Main St. W., Hartselle: 98
• Sparkman Elementary School, 72 Plainview, Hartselle: 98
• Chuck E. Cheese No. 701, 1801 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 99
• Danville/Neel Elementary School, 8688 Danville Road, Danville: 99
• Julian Harris Elementary, 1922 McAuliffe Drive S.W., Decatur: 99
• Walmart No. 1124 — Produce and Fruit, 1201 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 99
• West Morgan Elementary School, 571 Old Highway 24, Trinity: 99
• First Grace Child Development Center, 805 Canal St. N.E., Decatur: 100
