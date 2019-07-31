Morgan County restaurant ratings, from July 22-27. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Mapco 5219, 3014 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 87
• Jimmy Johns Gourmet Sandwiches, 2401 Sixth Ave. S.E. Suite B-6, Decatur: 87
• Pramukhswami Inc. dba Stop and Save, 1024 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur: 89
• Wendy's on Beltline, 1422 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 89
• Alfonso's Pizza Inc., 2400 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 90
• Kroger Store 894 Bakery-Deli, 241 U.S. Highway 31 S. Suite 60, Hartselle: 94
• Wally World 4, 907 Woodall Road, Decatur: 94
• Om Shanti Om LLC, 593 Rockvale Road, Lacey's Spring: 94
• Whisk'd, 1051 Grant St. S.E., Decatur: 95
• Kroger Store 894 - Meat Market, 214 U.S. Highway 31 S. Suite 60, Hartselle: 96
• Kickin Butts BBQ & Catering, 5365 Highway 67 S. Suite A, Somerville: 96
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1609, 2934 Point Mallard Parkway S.E., Decatur: 96
• Country Plate Café, 4150 U.S. Highway 231 Griffin Plaza 3, Lacey's Spring: 96
• LeCroy's Restaurant, 848 Apple Grove Road, Union Grove: 96
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 945 Wimberly Drive S.W., Decatur: 97
• High Point Market LLC, 307 Second Ave. S.E. Suite 3, Decatur: 97
• The Brick Deli, 112 Moulton St. E., Decatur: 97
• Sam Jon's, 4258 U.S. Highway 231 Suite 6, Lacey's Spring: 97
• Joe Muggs Coffee No. 321, 1682 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 98
• Pine Ridge Day Camp - Dining Room, 113 Pine Hill Drive, Somerville: 98
• Kroger Store 894 - Seafood, 241 U.S. Highway 31 S. Suite 60, Hartselle: 99
• Target Store T-2084, 1235 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 99
• Target Store T-2084 - Starbucks, 1235 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 99
• Target Store T-2084 - Pizza Hut, 1235 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 99
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 45, 1605 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 99
