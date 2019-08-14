Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Aug. 5-10. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Falkville Inc., 101 Highway 55 E., Falkville: 79
• Chow King Buffet & Grill Inc., 1000 G Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 80
• Taco Bell 29158, 2136 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 85
• Taste of China, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway Unit J, Decatur: 85
• Pizza Hut 2931 - Mall, 1805 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 85
• Sam's Sports Grill, 1208 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 87
• AMF River City Lanes No. 35, 3117 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 87
• Wendy's of Priceville, 3240 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 87
• Spring Garden Takeout Restaurant, 2812 Spring Ave. S.W. Suite B, Decatur: 88
• Point Mallard West Concessions, 2901 C Point Mallard Circle, Decatur: 89
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2208 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 89
• Point Mallard (Pizza Building), 2901 B Point Mallard Circle, Decatur: 90
• Owens Quick Mart, 2808 Gordon Terry Parkway, Decatur: 90
• Little Caesars Pizza, 1307 U.S. Highway 31 N. Suite A, Hartselle: 91
• El Portal, 1315 U.S. Highway 31 N.E., Hartselle: 91
• SaMi's LLC, 1228 Beltline Road, Decatur: 91
• Domino's, 1820 Sixth Ave. S.E. Unit W, Decatur: 91
• Old Moulton Road Cowboys, 2614 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 92
• Such-N-Such, 2614 Sixth Ave. Decatur: 92
• Las Vias Mexican Grill (Beltline), 1000 Beltline Road S.W. Suite Q, Decatur: 92
• VFW Post 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E., Decatur: 92
• Subway 588, 5267 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 93
• Jay Om Inc., 1829 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur: 93
• Mapco Mart 7539, 1126 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 93
• The Freight House Inc., 200 Railroad St. S.W., Hartselle: 93
• Tacos El Palomino, 1410 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 93
• The Krystal Company DCA 001, 1817 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 93
• Lacon (Taqueria El Compita), Lacon Trade Day, Falkville: 93
• Corporate Dining Concepts - NUCOR, 4301 Iverson Blvd., Trinity: 94
• Oreo One Inc. dba Texaco Express Hwy 31, 819 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 94
• Wally World 5, 2505 Point Mallard Drive S.E., Decatur: 95
• Donut Express, 1114 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 96
• Spring Ave Food Mart Inc., 2719 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 96
• Decatur Morgan Hospital - Cafeteria, 1201 Seventh St. S.E., Decatur: 96
• Point Mallad Aquatic Park Main Concessions, 2901 B Point Mallard Circle, Decatur: 96
• Lacon (Wash Pot Pork Skins), Lacon Trade Day, Falkville: 96
• Point Mallard Golf Course, 2600 A Point Mallard Drive, Decatur: 97
• Southern Hickory Barbecue, 700 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle: 97
• Cahoots, 117 Main St. W., Hartselle: 97
• Gyro Uno, 324 Second Ave. S.E. Unit B, Decatur: 97
• Point Mallard Ice Cream, 2901 C Point Mallard Circle, Decatur: 97
• Subway 21012, 2512 C Highway 20 W., Decatur: 98
• Café D Azure, 2216 Kooken Ave. S.W., Decatur: 99
• Walgreens No. 9976, 1127 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 100
