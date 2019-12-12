Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Dec. 2-7. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• McDonalds, 2225 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 83
• Asian Buffet, 241 U.S. Highway 31 S.W. #55, Hartselle: 83
• Owens Quick Mart, 2808 Gordon Terry Parkway, Decatur: 85
• McDonald's, 1208 6th Ave. S.E., Decatur: 86
• Bentley's at the Outhouse LLC, 200 Main St. W., Hartselle: 86
• Budget Inn, 770 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 86
• Smokey C's BBQ & Wings Inc., 3075 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 89
• Sonic Drive In — 6th Ave/SD Missou, 1325 6th Ave. S.E., Decatur: 90
• Pizza Ed — Gwin Properties LLC, 305 West Main St., Hartselle: 90
• Subway 588, 5267 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 90
• Papa John's Pizza — Ironman Pizza I, 587 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 91
• Zaxby's, 410 Grant St. S.E., Decatur: 91
• Econo Lodge, 1317 Highway 67 E., Decatur: 92
• Steakdown Street/Fire and Knives, 107 2nd Ave. N.E. Suite A, Decatur: 92
• Zaxby's, 351 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 92
• Priceville Jr. High School, 317 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 93
• Hardee's No. 1387, 680 U.S. Highway 31 & Limestone, Hartselle: 94
• La Petite Academy, 2122 Westmeade St., Decatur: 94
• Burger King 9783, 601 U.S. Highway 31 N., Hartselle: 95
• Foodland Priceville — Deli, 470 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 95
• Corporate Dining Concepts — NUCO, 4301 Iverson Blvd., Trinity: 96
• Foodland Priceville — Retail, 470 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 98
• Let's Do Lunch, 435 Holly St. S.E., Decatur: 98
• Priceville Elementary School, 438 Cave Springs Road, Decatur: 99
• A. P. Brewer High School, 59 Eva Road, Somerville: 99
• Priceville High School, 2650 North Bethel Road, Decatur: 100
