Morgan County Restaurant Ratings sirvell Aug 16, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan County restaurant ratings, Aug. 7-12. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.• Rock N Roll Sushi, 1115 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 86• Taco Bell 29158, 2136 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 86• Chevron Falkville/Namo Sai Inc., 380 Buster Road, Falkville: 89• Pilot Travel Center No. 441, 3240 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 90• ZEELN4U Inc., 7178 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 91• Kangaroo Express No. 2723670/Circle, 2317 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 93• Buffalo Wild Wings/Decatur OP CO, 945 Wimberly Drive S.W., Decatur: 93• K-May Donuts/Meng Donuts LLC, 1815 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 93• Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 4471 Highway 55 E., Eva: 93• Zaragoza's Mexican Restaurant, 1920 Central Parkway, Decatur: 94• Zaragoza's Supermarket LLC — Retail, 1920 Central Parkway, Decatur: 94• Izzy's Deli, 5356 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 94• Marathon — Om Shanti Om LLC, 593 Rockvale Road, Lacey's Spring: 94• Foodland Priceville — Retail, 470 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 95• Moe's Original BBQ/Baker's Que LLC, 3524 Deere Road, Decatur: 95• Food-4-Less, 4110 U.S. Highway 231 Suite A, Lacey's Spring: 95• Pizza Roma LLC, 6 West St., Somerville: 96• Pizza Hut No. 4416, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 96• Taco Bell — Priceville, 2928 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 96• Joyce & Steve's Country Store, 3803 Union Hill Road, Lacey's Spring: 96• JoJos Rays of Sunshine, 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E., Decatur: 97• C & C Mini Mart, 3974 E. Upper River Road, Somerville: 97• El Portal Mexican Restaurant/Rosa, 1901 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 98• Foodland Priceville — Deli, 470 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 99• Old Havana Cafe, 800 U.S. Highway 31 S. Unit C, Hartselle: 99• First Grace Child Development Center, 805 Canal St. N.E., Decatur: 99• Eva Nutrition Center, 3824 Eva Road, Eva: 100• Sweetie Pi's, 3824 Eva Road, Eva: 100 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morgan-food Linguistics Trade Restaurant Industry Gastronomy Transportation Armed Forces Mathematics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPlea agreement: Informant put investigators on trail of 3 pounds of meth mailed to DecaturDecatur restaurant has deadline to pay delinquent sales taxesDecatur City and Morgan County schools start year with teacher shortageDecatur City Schools raise substitute pay to help with shortageRescue reported after car goes into Flint CreekDecatur City Schools personnel actionsSecurity added for 3rd Friday's August returnHartselle's Goodwin has grown into a starElderly victim says son tied her to riding mower, threatened her with chainsawAbout 14,275 Decatur Utilities customers lost power at midnight Friday due to snake Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBiden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP (3)Decatur man injured by police found not guilty of obstruction (2)Coroner: Moulton mother called 911 after shooting son (1)Families in limbo after Hartselle funeral home unexpectedly closes (1)Elderly victim says son tied her to riding mower, threatened her with chainsaw (1)Cal Thomas: The Founders warned us (1)EDITORIAL: High-speed rail is on the wrong track (1)Alabama Republicans reject call for 2nd majority Black district, despite Supreme Court ruling (1)Police cast doubt on Carlee Russell's kidnapping claim after reporting toddler on an Alabama highway (1)Sailboaters ask city to save slips at Riverwalk Marina (1)Gas prices continue to rise, but relief may be in sight (1)Downtown alley project nearing completion; business owners happy with construction (1)Chatterbox: West Morgan High 1973 class celebrates 50 years (1)Waymon Fulton 'Bull' Terry Sr. (1)13 arrested in Morgan County for fentanyl trafficking in last month (1)EDITORIAL: Politics derails Space Command move (1)Cal Thomas: Shame on us (1)Medical Cannabis commission re-issues licenses (1)Kay E. Stoudnour (1)Cannabis commission chairman resigns amid lawsuit (1)A Super Opportunity: Decatur's Pat Underwood to tour internationally with Marvel Universe Live (1)Miami Herald: Couple's arrest encouraging proof FBI still hunting down rioters (1) Online Poll Should Donald Trump be held in contempt of court for his social media attacks on judges and prosecutors? You voted: Yes; No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.