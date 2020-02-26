Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Feb. 18-22. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Dairy Queen, 1906 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 85
• Mapco No. 7539, 1126 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 88
• Simply Delicious Cafe Bakery, 2215 H Danville Road S., Decatur: 89
• Logan's Roadhouse No. 369, 2315 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 90
• Ninja Japanese Sushi and Steak House, 1241 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 90
• Wavaho / JAY Binal Inc., 707 Wilson St. N.W., Decatur: 90
• Taco Bell 29156, 1807 Beltline Road, Decatur: 92
• Steak-Out (Jemison Inc.), 1823 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 92
• Pigskin All Sport Bar B Q, 400 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle: 92
• Willie Burgers, 205 West Main St., Hartselle: 92
• Lawlers Barbecue No. 12, 725 Beltline Road Suite 1, Decatur: 94
• Canton House of Decatur LLC, 609 14th St. S.E., Decatur: 94
• Panda Express No. 2985, 1642 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 94
• El Trigal, 116 14th St. S.W. Unit B, Decatur: 95
• Papa Murphy's Taken Bake Pizza, 1406 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 96
• Big Lots No. 1401, 1820 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 96
• Family Dollar Stores of Alabama Inc. — Priceville, 472 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 96
• Subway 37260 / Achal Inc., 2800 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 96
• IHOP No. 4463, 1428 Beltline Road, Decatur: 96
• Starbucks No. 13704, 902 Wimberly Drive, Decatur: 97
• Dollar General No. 4128, 15 Robinson St., Priceville: 97
• Moe's Original BBQ / Baker's Que LLC, 3524 Deere Road, Decatur: 97
• Leon Sheffield Magnet, 801 Wilson St. N.W., Decatur: 98
