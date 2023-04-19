Morgan County Restaurant Ratings Apr 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan County restaurant ratings, April 10-15. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.• Exxon, 604 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 75• Big Al's Grocery/Alabama Ventures, 1339 Old Highway 24, Trinity: 84• Captain D's 3295, 1236 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 84• Zaxby's, 410 Grant St. S.E., Decatur: 84• Chevron 6th Ave., 904 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 85• EL Quetzal Buena Vista, 1504 Central Pkwy. S.W., Decatur: 87• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 234, 1225 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 87• Priceville Nutrition, 717 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 88• La Guerrerense — Retail, 1530 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 90• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 138, 514 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 90• Country Plate Cafe, 4150 Highway 231, Griffin Plaza, Lacey's Spring: 91• Windmill Beverages, 3709 U.S. Highway 31, Decatur: 92• McDonalds Highway 20, 3010 Highway 20 N.W., Decatur: 92• Corner Quick Stop/Sreev Inc., 1595 U.S. Highway 231, Lacey's Spring: 92• Southern Strong Nutrition, 4403 U.S. Highway 231, Union Grove: 92• Papa Jack's, 569 U.S. Highway 231, Lacey's Spring: 93• Raceway No. 6891, 2331 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 93• Firehouse Subs, 2812 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 94• Lil' Kidz Dayschool Inc., 3432 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 94• Corporate Dining Concepts — NUCO, 4301 Iverson Blvd., Trinity: 94• La Guerrerense, 1530 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 94• Old Havana Cafe, 800 U.S. Highway 31 S. Unit C, Hartselle: 95• Pizza Roma LLC, 6 West St., Somerville: 95• Sleep Inn & Suites CB/ Shiv Beltline, 2226 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 95• ZEELN4U Inc., 7178 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 95 • Red X Fitness, 1111 Knight St., Decatur: 95• Joyce & Steve's Country Store, 3803 Union Hill Road, Lacey's Spring: 96• Holy Smokes BBQ, 900 U.S. Highway 31 S., Hartselle: 97• Wings and Seafood, 2812 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 97• El Palomino Mobile Unit, 1416 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 97• Terri's Little Ones Daycare Center, 1032 B Fourth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 98• Absolute Nutrition, 901 C Wimberly Drive, Decatur: 99• A & M Cowboys Convenient Store, 1605 Main St. E., Hartselle: 100 