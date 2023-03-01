Morgan County Restaurant Ratings Mar 1, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan County restaurant ratings, Feb. 20-25. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.• Lucky Buffet, 241 U.S. Highway 31 S.W. No. 55, Hartselle: 85• Applebee's Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 2041-A Beltline Road SW, Decatur: 87• Moody Crab Inc., 1241 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 87• Huddle House — Hartselle Foods Inc., 1802 E. Main St., Hartselle: 91• Dunkin Donuts/10 Decatur LLC, 1024 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 92• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 195, 5271 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 92• Hardee's No. 1387, 680 U.S. Highway 31 & Limestone, Hartselle: 94• King's Memorial United Methodist Church, 702 McCartney St. N.W., Decatur: 94• Twist Grill & Bar — Decatur Hotel Co, 1101 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 94• Burger King 14433, 2313 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 94• The Warehouse Coffee Shop, 315 Main St. W., Hartselle: 95• Marathon — Hill's, 2508 Gordon Terry Parkway, Decatur: 96• El Portal Mexican Restaurant/Rosa, 1901 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 97• McDonald's, 201 U.S. Highway 31 S., Hartselle: 97• Oak Park Elementary School, 1218 16th Ave. S.E., Decatur: 97• Frances Nungester Elementary, 726 Tammy St. S.W., Decatur: 97• Willie Burgers, 205 W. Main St., Hartselle: 97• Appletree Academy lll, 2036 Modaus Road S.W., Decatur: 98• Priceville High School, 2650 N. Bethel Road, Decatur: 98• Priceville Jr. High School, 317 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 98• Eaton Wise Nutrition Inc., 907 U.S. Highway 31, Hartselle: 99• Decatur High School, 910 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur: 99• Priceville Elementary School, 438 Cave Springs Road, Decatur: 99• The Warehouse on Wheels, 315 Main St., Hartselle: 100• Falkville High School, 43 Clark Drive, Falkville: 100 