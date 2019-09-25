Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Sept. 16-21. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• La Monarca Inc., 2528 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 84
• American Inn, 2617 Hwy 31 S., Decatur: 86
• La Monarca Supermarket Inc., 2528 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 87
• CiCi's Pizza No. 276 303 Beltline Place S.W. Bldg. 1/Unit B, Decatur: 88
• H & W Convenience Store LLC, 1202 W. Moulton St., Decatur: 89
• Payless Gas & Food Inc. dba Payless Gas & Food 1, 604 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 89
• Mojo's 76, 3065 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 89
• Waffle House No. 2102, 2015 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 89
• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 241, 149 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 90
• Five Star Food Service Inc. ULA, 100 Atlas Ave., Trinity: 91
• Subway 7941, 1407 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91
• La Veracruzana, 211 14th St. S.W., Decatur: 92
• Panera Bread No. 1243, 1241 Point Mallard Parkway S.E. Suite 414, Decatur: 92
• Krystal 3309, Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 93
• Crossroads Grocery Convenience Store, 1205 Central Parkway, Decatur: 93
• Waffle House No. 338, 710 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 93
• First Grace Child Development Center, 805 Canal St. N.E., Decatur: 94
• Decatur Country Club, an Ala nonprof. Corp DR, 2401 Country Club Road S.E., Decatur: 94
• Las Vias Mexican Grill, 2224 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 94
• Whitt's Barbecue 3 A, 918 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 94
• BP, 2901 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 95
• Decatur Country Club, an Ala nonprof. Corp. Lounge, 2401 Country Club Road, Decatur: 95
• Simp McGhee's/Simp Inc., 725 Bank St. N.W., Decatur: 95
• Coach's Café, 4337 U.S. Highway 231, Lacey's Spring: 95
• La Michoacana Express, 1711 Central Parkway, Decatur: 96
• Mapco NTI, 3227 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 96
• Eastwood Elementary, 1802 26th Ave. S.E., Decatur: 96
• American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 96
• Pizza Hut 2932-Plum Tree, 926 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 97
• Angels Keepers Day Care, 1709 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur: 97
• Olive Garden Restaurant No. 4409, 1102 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 97
• Decatur Country Club, an Ala nonprof. Corp Snack, 2401 Country Club Road, Decatur: 97
• Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, 1203 Courtyard Circle Suite 3, Decatur: 97
• Starbucks No. 13704, 902 Wimberly Drive, Decatur: 97
• Pigskin All Sport Bar B Q, 400 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle: 98
• Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur: 98
• The Albany LLC, 400 Grant St. Unit A-1, Decatur: 98
• Logan's Roadhouse No. 369, 2315 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 99
• Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 1241 Point Mallard Parkway Suite 103, Decatur: 100
