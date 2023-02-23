Morgan County Restaurant Ratings Feb 23, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan County restaurant ratings, Feb. 13-18. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.• Taqueria Acapulco, 2109 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 85• Little Caesars Pizza, 2215 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 86• Subway/ Pilot Travel Center No. 441, 3240 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 88• DecTown Restaurant, 1051 Grant St. S.E., Decatur: 89• M & M Auction & More, 130 Grissom Way, Falkville: 89• lnTown Suites Extended Stay, 2125 Jameson Place S.W., Decatur: 90• Longhorn Steakhouse No. 5370, 1213 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 91• Taqueria El Paisa, 1701 Central Parkway, Decatur: 91• Wendy's of Priceville, 3240 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 92• Mr. Quick, 4696 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Falkville: 93• Tommy2, 2354 Danville Road, Decatur: 94• Best Western River City Hotel, 1305 Front Ave. S.W., Decatur: 95• Target Store T-2084, 1235 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 96• Best Western (River City Best Western), 1305 Front Ave. S.W., Decatur: 96• Domino's Pizza, 1841 Glenn St. S.W., Decatur: 97• Residence Inn Decatur LF, 1213 Courtyard Circle, Decatur: 97• Walter Jackson Elementary, 1950 Park St. S.E., Decatur: 97• Mel's Sweet Treats, 401 14th St. S.E., Decatur: 98• Daylight Donuts, 151 U.S. Highway 31, Hartselle: 98• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1609, 2934 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 99• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 45, 1605 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 99• The Witt House, 1167 South Bethel Road, Priceville: 99• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1077, 784 Culver Road, Falkville: 99• Kids World/ D & T LLC, 701 Rhodes St. N.W., Hartselle: 100 