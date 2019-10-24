Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Oct. 7-12. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Jet Pep I Marathon, 1802 Highway 31 S. A, Hartselle: 89
• BB Perrins, 608 Holly St. N.E., Decatur: 90
• Big Bob Gibson's Bar-8-Q, 1715 6th Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91
• Camino Real, 2504 6th Ave., Decatur: 91
• Mel's Sweet Treats, 40114th St. S.E., Decatur: 93
• Captain D's No. 3781, 695 Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 95
• Dairy Queen Priceville I Shri Shakti I, 3219 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 96
• Kid's Central Inc., 410 11th St. S.E., Decatur: 97
