Morgan County Restaurant Ratings sirvell Jul 12, 2023 Morgan County restaurant ratings, July 3-8. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.• Mapco No. 7539, 1126 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 85• Francesco's Italian Restaurant, 2613 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 90• Panera Bread No. 1243, 1241 Point Mallard Pkwy. S.E., Decatur: 91• Naches Latinas, 3709 U.S. Highway 31, Decatur: 91• Crumbl Cookies, 2804 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 92• Wavaho/JAY Sinai Inc., 707 Wilson St. N.W., Decatur: 92• BP Highway 31, 2901 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 93• Chick-Fil-A, 1809 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 93• Crossroads Coffee Company LLC, 460 Highway 67, Decatur: 95• Ninja Japanese Sushi and Steak House, 1241 Point Mallard Pkwy., Decatur: 96• Cook Out Decatur, 1654 Beltline Road, Decatur: 96• Riverside Mini Mart/Algasami Inc., 1602 Grant St. S.E., Decatur: 96• Current Coffee & Collectibles, 1311 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 97• Wings to Go of Decatur Inc., 1241 Point Mallard Pkwy., Decatur: 97• County Line Store/CLS Group Inc., 3536 Gordon Terry Pkwy., Decatur: 98• Publix No. 1609 — Meat Market, 2934 Point Mallard Pkwy., Decatur: 99• Publix No. 1609 — Produce, 2934 Point Mallard Pkwy., Decatur: 99• Publix No. 1609 — Bakery, 2934 Point Mallard Pkwy., Decatur: 100• Publix No. 1609 — Deli, 2934 Point Mallard Pkwy., Decatur: 100• Publix No. 1609 — Seafood, 2934 Point Mallard Pkwy., Decatur: 100 