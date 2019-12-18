Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Dec. 9-14. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Las Vias Mexican Grill, 1000 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 83
• Quick Serve, 3723 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 83
• McDonald's — Highway 20, 3010 Alabama Highway 20 N.W., Decatur: 86
• Decatur Morgan Hospital Coffee Sha, 1201 Seventh St. S.E., Decatur: 88
• Wally World 3, 2354 Danville Road, Decatur: 89
• Domino's Pizza, 241 U.S. Highway 31 S., Hartselle: 90
• Marathon — Hill's, 2508 Gordon Terry Parkway, Decatur: 90
• Taste of China, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 90
• Wally World 5, 2505 Point Mallard Drive S.E., Decatur: 91
• Shell, 401 Beltline Road, Decatur: 92
• Red Lobster No. 0679, 2027 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 92
• Wings and Seafood 2812 Spring Avenue S.W., Decatur: 92
• Dollar General No. 17142 — Hulaco, 12015 Highway 67 S., Joppa: 92
• Motel 6 — Gurudutt Hospitality, 810 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 94
• AMB Convenience Store LLC, 1010 19th Ave. S.W., Decatur: 94
• Decatur Morgan Hospital — Cafeteria, 1201 Seventh St. S.E., Decatur: 95
• Publix No. 45 — Meat, 1605 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 95
• Publix No. 45 — Bakery, 1605 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 97
• Publix No. 45 — Deli, 1605 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 97
• La Michoacana Bakery No. 2, 1000 Beltline Drive S.W. V2, Decatur: 99
• Publix No. 45 — Seafood, 1605 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 99
• Brix and Embers — Commissary, 1123 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur: 99
