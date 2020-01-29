Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Jan. 20-26. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Tienda Hispana No. 3, 19 14th St. S.W., Decatur: 85
• Big Sam's Inc., 3803 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 85
• Texas Roadhouse, 1006 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 86
• Waffle House No. 338, 710 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 87
• Fulin's Asian Cuisine at Decatur LLC, 2934 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 88
• Shell / Danville Park, 2004 Danville Park Drive, Decatur: 88
• Peanut Stand, Lacon Trade Day, Falkville: 89
• Wally World Mini Mart 1, 2604 Spring Ave., Decatur: 90
• Foodland No. 814 Bakery-Deli — JMBL, 1652 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 90
• Taqueria El Compita, Lacon Trade Day, Falkville: 90
• Wash Pot Pork Skins, Lacon Trade Day, Falkville: 90
• CiCi's Pizza No. 276, 303 Beltline Place S.W., Decatur: 91
• The Railyard, 209 Second Ave. S.E. Suite A, Decatur: 91
• Foodland No. 814 Meat Market — JMBL, 1652 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• Jimmy Johns Gourmet Sandwiches, 2401 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91
• Champion Food-Valu / Parker's Food, 1209-D Danville Road S., Decatur: 91
• Pizza Hut Target Store T-2084, 1235 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 91
• Twist Grill & Bar — Decatur Hotel Co., 1101 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 92
• Hartselle Food Mart dba Harsh K Inc., 1524 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 92
• La Veracruzana, 211 14th St. S.W., Decatur: 92
• Smith Concessions, Lacon Trade Day, Falkville: 92
• Curry's on Johnston Street, 115 Johnston St. S.E., Decatur: 93
• Five Star Food Service Inc. ULA, 100 Atlas Ave., Trinity: 94
• McDonald's, 201 U.S. Highway 31 S., Hartselle: 94
• Burger King 12278 — Priceville, 3215 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 94
• Starbucks Target Store T-2084, 1235 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 94
• Red Roof Inn — CB, 1800 Dixie Lane S.E., Hartselle: 95
• Kroger Store 894 — Bakery-Deli, 241 U.S. Highway 31 S. Suite 60, Hartselle: 95
• Subway 4906, 1303 U.S. Highway 31, Hartselle: 95
• Spring Ave Food Mart, Inc. 2719 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 96
• Exxon, 101 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 96
• At last! "Eatery with Southern Charm, 1746 S. Bethel Road, Decatur: 97
• Marco's Pizza, 1091 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 97
• Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 404 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 97
• Angels Keepers Day Care, 1709 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur: 97
• Subway / Pilot Travel Center No. 441, 3240 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 97
• Taco Bell — Priceville, 2928 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 97
• Austinville Elementary, 2320 Clara Ave. S.W., Decatur: 97
• Kroger Store 894 — Meat Market, 214 U.S. Highway 31 S. Suite 60, Hartselle: 97
• Joe Muggs Coffee No. 321, 1682 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 98
• Woodmeade Elementary, 1400 19th Ave. S.W., Decatur: 98
• Appletree Academy, 3529 Central Parkway, Decatur: 98
• Frances Nungester Elementary, 726 Tammy St. S.W., Decatur: 98
• West Mart, 1001 Main St. W., Hartselle: 98
• Banks-Caddell Elementary, 211 Gordon Drive, Decatur: 99
• Benjamin Davis Elementary School, 417 Monroe Drive N.W., Decatur: 99
• Austin Middle School, 2715 Danville Road, Decatur: 99
• Kroger Store 894 — Seafood, 241 U.S. Highway 31 S. Suite 60, Hartselle: 99
• Crestline Elementary School, 600 Crestline Drive S.W., Hartselle: 100
• F. E. Burleson Elementary, 1100 Bethel Road N.E., Hartselle: 100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.