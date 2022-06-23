Here’s a light version of the Italian classic Bolognese sauce that’s quick, easy and won’t break the calorie bank. A mixture of different sliced mushrooms creates the base for this vegetarian dinner. I use portobello and shitake mushrooms. If your market sells other wild mushrooms such as oyster, morels or chanterelle, you can use them to add other texture and flavor. One secret to the rich flavor is to thinly slice the onions and cook them until they are sweet. Another hint is to add orange zest to the sauce. This adds a little sweetness and an intriguing flavor.
editor's pick
Mushroom Bolognese features rich flavors
- Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Parker buys City Cafe, city sees other business changes
- Hatton farmer purchases former Courtland golf course
- Class 5A-7A baseball: Hartselle’s Bray and Turner take top honors
- Villarreal seeks annexation to apartments, Parker to start subdivision
- Drinking water at DU, other utilities exceeds new EPA health advisory on contaminants
- Moore, Black in lead for state house seats
- 4 More for Moore: Moore wins second term to state House
- Alabama police chief in hospital after wreck with tractor
- Courtland police chief in ICU 3 days after wreck
- Officials working on staging and traffic plans for downtown construction
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Editorial: Mass shootings have one thing in common (8)
- Editorial: Jan. 6 hearing a sober, serious indictment (6)
- Morgan sheriff worried about loss of gun permit funds (4)
- Census estimate: Athens is second fastest growing city in state; Decatur passed by Madison (4)
- Plans move subdivisions forward, new apartments on horizon (3)
- Father's Day: Decatur man serves as father figure to the community (3)
- Observer of incident at water park beach questions its escalation (3)
- Parker buys City Cafe, city sees other business changes (3)
- City, state considering removal of 3 traffic signals (3)
- TVA asks customers to reduce daytime power usage (2)
- ADM buildings saved despite high value as scrap metal (2)
- Yelp CEO says abortion rights stand is a risk worth taking (2)
- Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump (2)
- City may take over two cemeteries intertwined with Decatur's history (1)
- Commission moves judgeship from Jefferson to Madison County (1)
- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The Southern Baptist blasphemy (1)
- Senate runoff debate off after Britt says Brooks wants ‘circus’ (1)
- Don’t expect teachers to be substitute police officers when the shooting starts (1)
- California's tough gun laws have made the state safer than the rest of the country (1)
- Celebrating 52 Years: Behind the creation of Decatur's water park (1)
- David Miller Cockrell (1)
- Editorial: Happy Father's Day! (1)
- Trump endorses Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race (1)
- Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after space shakedown (1)
- Britt, Brooks in Alabama Senate GOP runoff (1)
- Dale Strong has commanding lead in race to replace Mo Brooks in Congress, poll says (1)
- Decatur's top cop: How Todd Pinion rose quickly from prison guard to police chief (1)
- Bill aims to stop protests outside Alabama homes (1)
- Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole (1)
- Kyle Donald 'Don' Peebles (1)
- Police say boaters outside Point Mallard water park refuse to obey instructions; 5 arrested (1)
- Cal Thomas: The missing element in the debate about guns (1)
- Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production (1)
- Should Decatur install cameras near public restrooms in its parks to help prevent vandalism? (1)
- World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events (1)
- Dale Strong, Casey Wardynski trade insults, discuss inflation in Alabama 5th Congressional District debate (1)
- Demolish or develop is question for ADM properties (1)
- Election 2022: Britt beats Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff (1)
- Summer meal program kicks off this week through Boys & Girls Club, Limestone schools (1)
- Editorial: Space Command decision again under shadow (1)
- City to spend COVID relief money on roads, mental health facility (1)
- Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election (1)
- Morgan needs rep for US District 5 to be its voice (1)
- Stephen Richard Allen (1)
- Texas shooting brings local focus to school resource officers (1)
- Wardynski: Storm clouds are gathering (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.