Many Irish dishes focus on simple, fresh ingredients that can be purchased close to home. Potatoes long have been a staple of Irish cooking. Brought to Europe by Spanish explorers from the New World, the potato put an end to famine in regions of northern Europe, like Ireland. Smithsonian notes that, by the end of the 18th century, roughly 40 percent of the Irish ate no solid food other than potatoes. If that sounds like a boring diet, it's good to note that all that was necessary to make potatoes desirable and more versatile was a little creativity.
editor's pick
Potato soup makes a filling meal
- Metro News Service
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Judge finds probable cause that man sexually tortured, murdered 8-month-old girl
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post
- Police: Man charged with capital murder, sexual torture of girl gave conflicting statements
- City to see a number of new businesses open this spring
- Natasha Thomas played like a champion
- Austin, Decatur graduation dates set; proms also scheduled
- Scientists concerned about impact of 'forever chemicals' on COVID
- 2 Moulton residents indicted on porn charges
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation
- Decatur Housing Authority director pick has experience
Images
Videos
Commented
- $7 million Sixth Avenue streetscape plan unveiled (6)
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post (6)
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old (4)
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation (4)
- City residency an issue again in CFO interviews (4)
- Editorial: Council should enforce residency requirement (4)
- Pepper: 'Extremely sorry' for racially insensitive post in 2018 (3)
- Today's editorial cartoon (3)
- Murder charge dropped against Al Sharpton's half-brother (2)
- Police: Toddler beaten by Decatur man bruised and bitten, in critical condition (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.