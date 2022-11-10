FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Garlic Black Bean Chili. [Linda Gassenheimer/TNS]

 Linda Gassenheimer

Here’s a different take on chili. It’s made with black beans instead of kidney beans. These give a lighter texture to the chili and are perfect for a vegetarian meal. The broccoli in this recipe is cut into small pieces that absorb the flavor of the tomato-based sauce. This chili tastes great the second day, so make extra for another quick meal. The spicy heat is up to you. If you like your chili extra spicy, add more chili powder.

