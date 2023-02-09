FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Chimichanga. [Linda Gassenheimer/TNS]

 Linda Gassenheimer

With thoughts of the Super Bowl this year in Glendale, Arizona. I decided on an Arizona-inspired meal. Chimichangas are fried burritos and a popular dish in Arizona. They’re usually made with a flour tortilla filled with meat, cheese and spices. There are many stories as to their origin, which is based on Mexican burritos. One is of a Mexican restaurant owner in Arizona named Woody Johnson who would deep-fry leftover burritos as an experiment. They were so successful that they became a staple on his menu. Chimichangas can also be pan-fried. For this quick recipe, I used bought, cooked chicken breast and filled the tortillas with chicken, salsa, cheese and spices. It’s a good way to use leftover meats and vegetables. You can use this recipe as a guide to amounts.

