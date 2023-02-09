With thoughts of the Super Bowl this year in Glendale, Arizona. I decided on an Arizona-inspired meal. Chimichangas are fried burritos and a popular dish in Arizona. They’re usually made with a flour tortilla filled with meat, cheese and spices. There are many stories as to their origin, which is based on Mexican burritos. One is of a Mexican restaurant owner in Arizona named Woody Johnson who would deep-fry leftover burritos as an experiment. They were so successful that they became a staple on his menu. Chimichangas can also be pan-fried. For this quick recipe, I used bought, cooked chicken breast and filled the tortillas with chicken, salsa, cheese and spices. It’s a good way to use leftover meats and vegetables. You can use this recipe as a guide to amounts.
editor's pick
Quick Fix: Chimichangas perfect for Super Bowl LVII
- Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 'How many lives did I end tonight?'
- Decatur landfill fined by state environmental agency
- 'I'm back': Logano revels in new-look hair
- Man charged with capital murder in Falkville shooting; victim identified
- George Floyd Nancarrow
- Addison woman killed in Morgan wreck
- Second victim in Falkville shooting dies
- Hartselle man involved in fatal wreck
- Priceville, West Morgan series headed to 4 games
- Discovery of 2 bodies in November homicide shocked 911 caller
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Chaos is what democracy looks like (2)
- Fabiola Santiago: Big Daddy DeSantis deploys National Guard — hopefully the only troops he’ll ever lead (2)
- Gallery 157: Moulton couple sharing the impact of art (2)
- Editorial: Is the State of the Union speech really necessary? (2)
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How is Joe Biden doing at the midpoint of his term in office? (2)
- Nearly $1 million in state budget for rocket repair (2)
- Planning continues for two Decatur apartment complexes (1)
- Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case (1)
- Have you shopped at Decatur Mall in the last year? (1)
- Council rejects mayor's amphitheater upgrades even with alternates in proposal (1)
- Basketball: High schools move into area tournaments this week (1)
- Robert Williams (1)
- With budget surplus, Alabama lawmakers consider tax rebates (1)
- Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says (1)
- Lawrence plans to end garbage service to Courtland, North Courtland (1)
- Widening of Old Moulton Road intersection proposed (1)
- Sheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue (1)
- Larry Bibb (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.