Cold Cucumber Soup with Shrimp. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

Cucumbers and cooked shrimp make a cool and refreshing summer soup. No cooking is needed. The entire soup is made in a food processor or blender and takes about 10 minutes, start to finish. You can serve it right away at room temperature. Or, if you want to serve it very cold, fill a large bowl with ice water. Add the cumber soup to a smaller bowl and nest it in the ice water. Stir to help the cooling.

