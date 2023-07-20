FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Buy Now

Seared Tuna with Gazpacho Sauce. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

I was surprised by a light and refreshing sauce served at a local restaurant. They used gazpacho, a fresh tomato mixture usually served as a cold soup. I decided to use this style of sauce over a seared tuna steak. The flavorful sauce and tender tuna were a perfect match. A slice of garlicky toast with the dish was perfect for sopping up extra sauce.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.