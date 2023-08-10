FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Shrimp roll. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

I love biting into a buttery, toasted roll filled with a fresh shrimp salad. It’s a summer treat. Instead of buying cooked shrimp, this recipe has a two-minute foolproof way to cook your own. It keeps the shrimp juicy and flavorful. You can make the shrimp filling a day ahead and simply toast the rolls when you’re ready to serve the shrimp rolls.

