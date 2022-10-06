FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Teriyaki salmon with pasta and snow peas. (Linda Gassenheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gassenheimer

I tasted a delicious salmon infused with a flavorful teriyaki sauce at the Vale Food Company in Miami, a healthy, fast casual restaurant. I asked Sunny Ilyas, CEO of Vale Food Co, how it was made. His answer was a form of reverse searing. First the salmon is baked in the oven for a few minutes, and then it’s sauteed in the sauce. It’s a quick and easy method and a great new way to make moist, flavor-packed salmon.

