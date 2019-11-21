Nothing goes better with turkey and gravy than mashed potatoes, and this recipe takes the humble potato to an entirely new level.
Ingredients
3½ pounds russet potatoes
2 tablespoons kosher salt
2 cups half-and-half
1 stick unsalted butter
6 cloves garlic
1 cup olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Wash, peel and dice the potatoes into roughly 1-inch pieces. Place in a large saucepan with 2 tablespoons of salt and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until potatoes fall apart when poked with a fork.
While the potatoes are cooking, add the peeled cloves of garlic to a saucepan and cover with the oil. Over medium-low heat, simmer the garlic until it turns golden brown.
Turn off the heat and remove the roasted garlic from the oil, setting it aside to cool. Make sure to reserve the oil for later use.
Once fully cooked, remove the potatoes from the heat and drain.
Return the potatoes to the saucepan and using a potato masher mash the potatoes.
Melt the butter into the half-and-half and fold the mixture into the mashed potatoes.
Finely chop the roasted garlic cloves and stir into the mashed potatoes.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.