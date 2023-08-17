This Caribbean dinner calls for the popular island ingredients of rum, black beans, rice and pork. Rum mixed with brown sugar and mustard makes a perfect glaze for pork. Pork tenderloin is low in fat and cooks quickly, but you could use spare ribs if you prefer. Flatten the pork tenderloin to about 2 inches thick for faster cooking. Try not to overcook the tenderloin; it has very little fat and will dry out quickly.

