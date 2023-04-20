FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Buy Now

Skillet pork chops with sweet red pepper sauce with rotini and arugula. (Linda Gasseneheimer/TNS)

 Linda Gasseneheimer

A sweet red pepper sauce flavors boneless loin pork chops for this easy dinner. Without the bone and less fat, the pork chops can become dry when sauteed. Here’s a way to keep them moist. I brown them on one side, turn them over and cover the skillet with a lid. This traps the moisture in the chops.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.