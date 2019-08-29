Here are barbecue flavors without heating up the grill and in only 15 minutes. It’s perfect for a weeknight meal.
My secret to quickly broiling the meat is to place a foil-lined baking tray under the broiler while the broiler preheats. The foil lining helps with quick clean-up. Placing the pork on a heated tray helps the meat cook faster.
There are many flavored barbecue sauces. I like to pick a reduced-sodium one that doesn’t have high-fructose corn syrup as the first ingredient.
Helpful Hints
• Boneless pork chops can be used instead of pork tenderloin.
• Any type of canned beans can be used.
Countdown
• Preheat broiler.
• Place foil-lined baking tray under broiler while it heats.
• Make pork.
• While pork broils, make beans.
• Assemble dinner.
Shopping List
To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 bottler reduced-sodium barbecue sauce, 1 can reduced-sodium small red kidney beans, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat lettuce and 2 small tomatoes.
Staples: distilled vinegar, brown sugar and reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing.
Barbecued Pork and Beans
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pounds pork tenderloin
1/2 cup reduced-sodium barbecue sauce
1 1/2 cups canned reduced-sodium, rinsed and drained small red kidney beans
1 tablespoon distilled vinegar
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
Several leaves washed, ready-to-eat lettuce
2 small tomatoes
2 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing
Preheat broiler. Line a baking tray with foil and place under broiler.
Remove visible fat from pork and slice in half lengthwise. Do not cut all the way through. Open like a book and flatten with the palm of your hand.
Remove tray from broiler and place pork on tray. Spread 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce on meat and broil 5 minutes. Turn over, spread 3 more tablespoons barbecue sauce on meat and broil 5 more minutes.
Meanwhile, rinse and drain beans. Place remaining 3 tablespoons barbecue sauce in sauce pan over medium heat. Add vinegar, sugar and beans. Simmer 5 minutes to heat through and melt sugar.
Place lettuce on a plate. Slice tomatoes and put on top. To serve, slice meat and place on plate. Pour pan juices over top. Spoon beans onto plate.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 640 calories (11% from fat), 7.5 g fat (1.7 g saturated, 1.8 g monounsaturated), 109 mg cholesterol, 53.7 g protein, 91 g carbohydrates, 14.2 g fiber, 269 mg sodium.
