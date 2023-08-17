Salmon with Spiced Red Lentils and Bacon

Salmon with Spiced Red Lentils and Bacon [METRO NEWSPAPER SERVICE]

Fish typically does not require a lengthy cooking time, which makes it both tricky and ideal to serve when hosting friends and family at home. The short cooking time of fish makes it great for hosts who want to spend more time with their guests and less time cooking. However, that same short cooking time means it's easy to overcook fish. And no one wants to serve or eat dry, overcooked fish.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.