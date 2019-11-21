A Southern staple during the holidays, pecan pie is a simple-to-make crowd-pleasing dessert.
Ingredients
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup melted butter
¾ cup light corn syrup
½ teaspoon salt
3 eggs
1½ cups pecan halves or pieces
1 9” frozen pie shell
Directions
Place a cookie sheet into the oven and preheat to 375°.
Beat brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, salt and eggs with whisk until well blended. Fold the pecans into the mixture and pour into the pie shell.
Place pie on the preheated cookie sheet and bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until center is set. Remove the pie and allow to cool for 30 minutes before placing in the refrigerator to chill.
Note: Check the pie periodically. If the crust has become too brown, cover the exposed crust with strips of aluminum foil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.