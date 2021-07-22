Soy Beans

Soy Beans [COURTESY PHOTO]

Many people find that soyfoods like tofu, soy milk and tempeh make for nutritious additions to their diets. According to the Cleveland Clinic, eating soy is a great way to increase one's intake of plant protein. Research indicates that including more plant protein in a diet can benefit the cardiovascular system by lowering blood pressure. Soyfoods also are great sources of vitamins and minerals, and many derivatives of soy are found in popular foods.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.