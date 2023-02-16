Lima Bean Hummus

Lima Bean Hummus [METRO NEWSPAPER SERVICE]

Charcuterie boards have become more popular in recent years. People often make entire meals out of the finger foods and snack-like items that are included in these offerings - which may include anything from sliced cheeses to olives, crackers, vegetables, and cured meats. Fresh dips also may be included, and hummus is a favorite for its flavor and versatility.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.