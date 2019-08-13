Cooking up wild boar with a mushroom risotto and honey glaze, a team representing Morgan County took home the state title at the Alabama Wildlife Federation’s Wild Game Cook-Off on Saturday.
The Wild Side of the Tree, consisting of husband and wife team Corey and Lindsey Birdwell of Rogersville, won the Morgan County Cook-Off held last year to earn a spot at the state competition, which featured 20 other teams.
Awards also went to Selma Cook-Off winners the Co-Op Cutups for crappie stuffed Alaskan cutthroat trout, and Covington County Cook-Off winners The Little Smokehouse for smokehouse flight delight.
Other dishes included crabmeat cheesecake, crawfish grilled cheese, parmesan smoked grouper and more.
The 2019 Morgan County Cook-Off will take place Oct. 1 at Ingalls Harbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.