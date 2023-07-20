FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Thai Lamb Satay. [Linda Gassenheimer/TNS]

 Linda Gassenheimer

I love lamb satay with a spicy peanut sauce but didn’t want to take the time to make my own sauce. So I was delighted to find a bottle of the sauce at the market. This meant that I could make the satay with very little effort. The lamb only cooks for about 10 minutes on two skewers. Tender lamb cubes cut from the leg of lamb are perfect for this recipe. If you use other cuts of lamb, let them marinate for about 5 minutes longer.

